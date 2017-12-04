Wonder: A Must Watch Movie with Your Family This December

The perfect dramatic escape. Check. Heart-stirring and secret sobbing. Check. Exempted life realization of the third kind. Check. The Julia Robert vibrancy. Check. Jacob Tremblay as the protagonist. Check. Wonder is a personal struggle channeled through a specific tale of disorderly issues. We know what to expect from the movie, story-wise, within just 2 minutes into the trailer. Even though we judge predictability in a reprehensible light, this movie will make you feel otherwise. The simplest of the stories was nurtured and evolved into a cinematic marvel with an emotional edge that underlines individualism. The pragmatic significance of acceptance is what the movie tries to convey to its audience.

Plot

Adaptation of the novel by the same name, the story revolves around Auggie, a 10-year-old born with a genetic condition that makes him look different. Homeschooled so far, the parents decide to put him into private school and thus begin their journey of collective growth and earning acceptance beyond superficial judgments. Kindness binds the movie together by a strong thread. The eventual adjustments, self-explanatory moments of the characters, family as the most important bond and every other emotional stance to this movie have been intertwined beautifully.

The plot or story is somewhat horizontal; it is the poignant portrayal that leaves you wanting more. Director Stephen Chbosky has metamorphosed a children’s novel into a spectacle movie for all ages. The screenplay makes is a no non-sense business of all things relevant to the success of the movie. Stereotyping of films has been a long going business of critics; the real challenge of keeping the audience steady in the initial hour of the movie shows how the relatable instances in Wonder made us sit through it ever so longingly. It is a compliment to the director and his take on minimalistic pleasures or pain in the greater version of the game called life.

Cast

Jacob Tremblay is a star in the making. He portrays his Auggie, the vulnerable, self-conscious, frightful kid in front of strangers to the silly, fun loving 10-year-old fighting with lightsabers oh-so effortlessly. Julia Roberts outstands as the mother of a special kid and her moments of rock bottom and pride gives us impulse remembrance of our own mothers. Owen Wilson plays the dad, the coolest dad of all while Izabela Vidovic as Via, Auggie’s elder sister struggling to find identity in the midst of the drama is a bittersweet equivalence. The cast pushed their emotional endurance as actors and the outcome is amazing.

Scraping and conveying the righteous truth in the middle of an insensitive world is a bold move. Is it a paradigm of a movie with perfect plot progression? No. But does it all work out in the end as the bigger picture unapologetically and effortlessly induces several questions of acceptance in us? Oh YES! Wonder transforms into a subjective discovery of how the society works against any individualistic difference. The inside stir is subtle and makes it one of the best releases of this year.