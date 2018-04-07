Sunny Deol : The Muscle Man Of Bollywood

Sunny Deol was born 19th October 1956 in Ludhiana, Punjab. He is an Indian Bollywood and South Indian Actor. He established himself among the top highest paid actors in the Industry. His real name is Ajay Singh Deol. He was born to a veteran popular actor of Bollywood Industry Dharmendra Deol and his mother name is Prakash Kaur. His Net worth is $US 50 Million and he is charging 5- 7 crore per film. He is known as one of the best actors In India.

Early Life of Sunny Deol

He was born in a sikh Jatt family. He has one brother Bobby Deol and two sisters, Isha Deol and Ahana Deol. He did his acting course from England in Brimingram. His stepmother is the Bollywood Actress Hema Malini, and she gave birth to two sisters to him, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. His cousin Abhay Deol is also an Indian Bollywood Actor. He has married to Pooja Deol in the year 1980, but she never been in media like any other celebrities wives. He studied acting and theatre at the Old Web theatre in Brimingham, England.

Career



He is the most prominent actor in the Bollywood Industry who has given some great hits to the industry in the early era of his career. He has acted many Bollywood hits, super hit and commercial successful movies. He made his film debut from the movie Betaab in the year 1983 with Amrita Singh. His first movie was a big hit at the Box office at that time and he was gaining popularity in the industry, he has also won numerous awards for this movie. In the mid, 1980 to 90 he acted in numerous films, Arjun, tridev, Krodh, Ghayal, Vishwtama, Lootere, Darr, Damini, Jeet, Ghatak, Border, Arjun Pandit, Ziddi, and Indian. He made his directorial debut along with producer with the movie Dillagi.

He got isolated with the Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan after the huge success of the movie Darr, as he believed that his role got trimmed in the movie and Shah Rukh Khan took all the credit of the movie. Since then he never worked with the Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films. After some ups and downs in a career he got the film Ghayal in the year 1990 which gave him a title of action icon of Bollywood. He was proficient in the action movies, nevertheless, he tasted his fortune in some romantic movies, he acted in Chaalbaaz in the year 1989, Damini in the year 1993, Darr in the year 1993, Jeet in the year 1996 and Gadar – Ek Prem Kataha in the year 2001 was the biggest blockbuster of his entire film career. He was seen in Big Brother – every family has a hero in the year 2007. His fans called him as Action King of a Bollywood. He also acted in a movie with his brother and father, Apne in the year 2007, and then Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in the year 2011 which was the biggest success of the year.





Achievements of Sunny Deol

He won the Screen Award for Best Actor for Gadar-Ek Prem Katha in the year 2002 at Screen Awards.

He won the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie Damini in the year 1993 at Filmfare Awards.

He won the Award for Best Actor for Ghayal in the year 1990 at Filmfare Awards.

He won the Award for Best Actor in 1983 for Betaab at Filmfare Awards.

He won the Award for Best Supporting Actor for Damini in the year 1994 at National Awards.

