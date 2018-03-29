  Shreyas Talpade: Real talent of Bollywood

Shreyas talpade was born on 27th January 1976 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He is an Indian Film Actor. He works in Hindi movies as well as Marathi languages movie. He established himself as a Comedian and Romantic hero in Hindi and Marathi Language. He started his film career in the year 2000.

Early Life of Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade did his schooling from Shree Ram Welfare’s Society School in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is a son of Bhupesh Talpade. He met his soulmate when he went to visit her college because he was working on the serial, Aabhal Maya and she was a general secretary, soon they got married, her name is Deepti Talpade. She is a Psychiatrist and also works as a Freelancer. They both have on a daughter. He is a big fan of Cricket and love to watch whenever he got time.

Career



He started his acting to try his fortune in Marathi Soap Operas and started doing Stage shows across the Maharashtra. His role was very appreciated in the well known movie Damini and he got loved by his fans for the role of Tejas, he played in the movie. He made his film debut with the hindi film Nidaan in the year 2000 and his Marathi debut acting career from Pachadlela in the year 2004. He acted in the Bollywood film Iqbal that was written by Vipul K Rawal in which he played a role of deaf who wanted to be a aspiring cricketer. His performance in the movie was loved by critics and fans along with the industry and then he got a movie of Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dor in which he played a role of Behroopia, a man with many disguises.

This film was also very much appreciated by the critics and fans. He started his comedian role in the year 2006; He acted as a comedian role in the movie Apna Sapna Money Money. In the year 2007, He got the role in the Farah Khan’s blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om along with Shah Rukh khan in which he played a role of Pappu Master. He got appreciation for his performance in the movie and this movie received him many awards. In the 2008, he played a role of comedian in a comedy starrer movie Bombay To Bangkok of Nagesh Kukunoor’s. He also produced his own Marathi film, Sanai Chaughade which was released in the same year. His best known for some great movies Dil Dosti etc, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Click, Teen They Bhai, Joker, Baji, Housefull 2, Poster Boys etc.

Achievements of Shreyas Talpade

He got nominated for Best Male Debut Award his movie Iqbal in the year 2005 at Filmfare Awards.

He won Zee Cine Critics Awards for his Movie Iqbaal in the year 2006.

He won Best Comedian Role Award for Dor in the year 2007 at Star Screen Awards.

He got Breakthrough Performance Award Male for Om shanti Om in the year 2009 at Stardust Awards.

