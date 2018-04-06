Shahid Kapoor : Chocolaty boy of Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor also was known as ShahidKhattar was born in New Delhi on 25 February 1981 to his parents, the veteran actor PankajKapur and popular actress and dancer, NeelimaAzeem. But unfortunately, his parents separated when he was only three. Shahid’s rise to stardom and power reads like a story. With his perseverance and sincerity, he changed his fate from being a struggle to a winner. Shahid is a house of brazen talent and powerful spark beneath his cheerful and innocent veneer. He is invariably young, fresh and vibrant and his magnetic charm and candour set him apart.

He did his debut in “IshkVishk” as a young and carefree endearing boy and it not only earned him applause from all but it also won him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. This set his journey to his unimaginable success. Shahid does justice to all the characters that he plays even though they are two diametric opposite roles. He is unique with his style and carries any role with an ease and confidence. His talent is multi-dimensional. Not only he is a doyen actor and entertainer but he is a brilliant dancer. His dance moves will enchant you. Shahid Kapoor’s role as Hamlet in Haider, won him the FilmfareAwar for Best Actor and his role as a drug-abusing singer in a crime drama Udta Punjab earned him Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. This dynamic actor is a youth-icon for all.

Early Life

After his parents divorced he continued to stay with his mother and maternal grandparents. His mother married actor Rajesh Khatter and they continued to stay together till they separated in 2001. Shahid Kapoor studied at GyanBharati School in Delhi and RajhansVidyalaya in Mumbai. Later he attended Mithibai College in Mumbai for three years. He was a dancer since his early days. At the age of 15, he joined ShiamakDavar’s Dance Institution. As a student there, Shahid managed to appear as a background dancer in”Dil To PagalHain” and “Taal.” But his dancing to songs like “GoldenEye” and “Vogue” made his first feel like a star. He became an instructor at the Institute. He got chances to feature in music videos and television commercials like “Pepsi”, “Kit-Kat” and “Close-Up.” He gradually moved to the limelight.

Early Work in His Acting Career

Producer Ramesh Tauraini initially thought Shahid to be young and underweight to be an actor. Later, he found a suitable for Shahid in the teenage romance “IshkVishk.”Shahid was hard working and trained himself for a bulkier physique and also attended acting workshops of Naseeruddin Shah and SatyadevDubey. Though many critics had criticized him for having no “hero material” but his acting skills were highly appreciated and made him win the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. After this, he acted in movies like “Fida” and “DilMaange More” which won great response. His dancing was vehemently praised but his acting skills were criticised as many found it to be an imitation of Shah Rukh Khan’s acting style. Following two movies, “DeewaneHuyePaagal” and “Vaah! Life HoToAisi” was panned. He was however praised for his spontaneity and youthful exuberance.

Breakthrough

In 2006, Shahid acted in “36 China Town”, “ChupChupKe” and “Vivaah” which gave him the breakthrough. Though the last movie was a “nightmare” at the box office, Shahid was appreciated as usual. The first two gave him a greater success and he was almost about to enter his limelight. In 2007, Shahid found no success again in Fool & Final but the second film Jab We Met became one of the top-grossing films that year. His endearing performance made earned him nominations under the Best Actor category in Filmfare Awards. Following his movie “KismatKonnection”, he was offered the thriller “Kaminey.”Shahid researched and studied for the lead double role that he was offered. His film “Dil Bole Haddippa” was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. After this, he acted in “Chance Pe Dance”, “Paathshaala” and “Badmaash Company” where he was praised for his style and looks. After “MilengeMilenge”, he appeared in his father’s dictatorial, “Mausam.”Shahid was trained to flight F-16 Fighting Falcon for this movie. The following year he did “Teri MeriKahaani” but the film did not do well in the box-office. The next year he did “R…Rajkumar” which was a massive failure.

Award Success from 2014 to Present

Shahid did his toughest film in his career when he played the role of Hamlet in the movie “Haider”, which was an adaption of Shakespeare’s Tragedy Hamlet set in the Kashmir conflict of 1995. For this Vishal Bharadwaj’s film, he shaved off his head and learned to speak in Kashmiri dialect. He won several awards for this role like Screen Award, Filmfare Best Actor Award and Producer Guild Filmfare Award.

He worked for environmental consciousness and electricity supplies in rural areas, promoted breast cancer through a short film by Zoya Akhtar and also supports PETA through advertisement campaigns. He featured in Forbes India “Celebrity 100”, with his 15th rank based on popularity and income. Shahid Kapoor is also the celebrity ambassador for many brands and products like “Samsung”, “Colgate” and “Elf Aquitaine.”

