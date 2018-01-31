  Shabana Azmi : Beauty with Brain

Shabana Azmi was born on 18th September in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. She is an Indian Actress and she also indulges in social activity. She works in Hindi and Bengali films. She has got the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. She has won several awards for her great performances in the Hindi and Bengali film industry.

Early Life of Shabana Azmi

She was born in a Muslim family. Her father is a renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and her mother is a popular stage actress Shaukat Azmi. She has one brother, Baba Azmi and he is a cinematographer. She did her Psychology degree from St. Xavier College in Mumbai and later she did a course in acting from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Her family has always been indulged in the social activity and she was also attracted towards this, her family always supported her. She married to Javed Akhtar, who is a poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist. She is not just a brilliant actress but always indulge herself in the social activities, she raised her voice against inequality. She has been actively involved in the AIDS campaign. She has two stepchildren one is Farhan Akhtar, who is a well-known actor in the Bollywood industry, and Zoya Akhtar who is a filmmaker in the Bollywood industry.

Career of Shabana Azmi

She made her debut from a Shyam Bengali’s movie Ankur in the year 1972, which later won her National Award, though her first film was an art film Faalsa, which was released in the year 1974. She attracted everyone with her brilliant performance in both the movies. She received the awards for the consecutively three years from 1983 to 1985 for her different roles in the movies, Khandaar, Arth and Paar. She also won the National Award for Godmother which was released in the year 1999. She is a great actress and she proved her talent and versatility with her actions. She has done more than 120 films in the Bollywood and Bengali film industry. Her some successful includes, Nishant in the year 1975, Junoon in the year 1978, Susman in the year 1986, Antarnaad in the year 1996, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Sparsh, Amar Akhbar Anthony, Parvarish, Jawalamukhi. She has also starred in the Hollywood movies, including City of Joy in the year 1992, and Madame Scousatzka in the year 1988. She was last seen in the Neerja in 2016.

Achievements of Shabana Azmi

She won the Best Supporting Actress award for Neerja in the year 2017 at Filmfare Awards.

She won the Best Actress award for Bhavna in the year 1985 at Filmfare Awards.

She won the Best Actress award for Swami in the year 1978 at Filmfare Awards.

She won the Best Actress award for Arth in the year 1984 at Filmfare Awards.

She has won five national awards for her brilliant performances in the movies, God Mother (1999), Paar (1984), Khandar (1984), Arth (1982), Ankur (1974).

She has also received the Padma Shri from Government of India in the year 1998.

