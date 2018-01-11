Sanjay Dutt : The Star of Millenium

Sanjay Dutt full name is Sanjay Balraj Dutt, He was born on 29 July 1959 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and he is a well-known personality and actor of the Indian Bollywood Industry. He was born in a very well known family, his father name is Sunil Dutt, who was a well known Indian Bollywood and a Politician and his mother is Nargis who was a famous Heroine. He is popular as a Sanju Baba in the entire industry.

Early Life of Sanjay Dutt

He is the eldest son in the family with the two younger sisters. His younger sister name is Priya who is a politician of Indian National Congress. His mother died before his debut in the year 1981. He has been married three times and has three children with two wives. His mother was annoyed because of his drug addiction and smoking. He was married to Richa Sharma in the year 1987 and later on Divorced in the year 1996. Then he got married to Rhea Pillai in the year 1998 and later on divorced in 2005. He again married a third time to Manyata Dutt in the year 2008.

Career

He is always been in controversies. His bad fortune continued in his entire career. He has done gangsters roles in so many movies. He made his debut in the movie Rocky which was a super hit blockbuster at the box office in the year 1981. He became the megastar in the movie Vidhaata, and it became the highest grossing film of the year 1982. After that, he did three films in a year, He has been in jail several times because of controversies and people claimed that he had relation with Underworld’s. His major breakthrough came from the movie Khalnayak in the year 1993. His maturity continuously evolved with the acting and he has loved by his fans in all his movies because of his brilliant performances. His movie Main Awaara Hoon was a super hit at the box office.

He did Kabzaa and Hatyar in the year 1988 and both the film was loved by fans and all the Bollywood industry. He also hosted T.V shows such as Big Boss with Salman Khan. His Net worth is above $20 Million marks and he is charging 3-4 crore per film. He appeared in the movie Reshma Aur Shera in the year 1972 where he had played a role of Qawali singer as a child. His career was in the 1997-1998 when he was released from the jail and trying to establish himself. His best year was 1999 where he had acted in 5 movies and all were successful at the box office. Khoobsurat and Kartoos were the main in those films. His performance was very much appreciated in the movie Vaastav, and it is known for its best screenplay, acting, and dialogues.

Achievements of Sanjay Dutt

He won the Best Male Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards for Vaastav (2001) movie.

He won Award for Artistic Excellence, Actor in a Leading Role in Vaastav The Reality (2001).

He also won the Award for Best Supporting Actor at Star Screen Award in Mission Kashmir (2001)

He received Best Comedian Award at Filmfare Awards for His movie Munnabhai M.B.B.S (2004).

He won Stardust Screen Award of the year for Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

He received Global Indian Award, Critics Choice Award, – Best Actor role in the movie Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

Stardust Screen award of the year for the movie Lage Raho Munnabhai (2007)

He received Critics Award for Lage Raho Munnabhai at the Zee Martin for his movie Lage Raho Munnabhai (2007).

Like this: Like Loading...