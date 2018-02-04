Rekha : A Timeless Beauty of Bollywood

Rekha was born on 10 October in 1954 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is an Indian Film industry. She works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry. Her real name is Bhanurekhan Ganeshan but her stage name is Rekha. She is one of the popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. In her entire career, she acted in more than 180 movies including Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu movies. Her Net worth is US$ 30 Million. She established herself in the top Bollywood Actresses.

Early Life of Rekha

She attended Church Park Convent School in Chennai. Her father name is Gemini Ganeshan who worked in Tamil Film industry as an Actor and her mother name is Pushpavalli Ganeshan, she worked as an actress Telugu Film industry. She got married to Late Mukesh Agrawal in January 1990 and later divorced him in the same year in October. She was honored with Padma Shri by Government of India. She has seven sisters and one brother.

Career of Rekha

She made her debut as a child actor in the Telugu movie Rangula Ratnam movie in 1966 along with her mother and before settling in Mumbai she acted in one more Telugu movie Amma Kosam and Godgalli CID. She got a chance in Bollywood film industry in 1970 with her first release Saawan Bhadon. She couldn’t do well because her Hindi was not that good at that time. She then improved herself with Yoga, Dance and learned Hindi as well.

She came back strongly with some great performances in the Hindi Cinema including Nagin in the year 1976, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in the year 1978, Mr. Natwarlal in the year 1979, Khubsoorat in the year 1980, Umrao Jaan in the year 1981, Khoon Bhari Maang in the year 1988. These all were blockbuster hits at the Box Office and she became the queen of the Bollywood. She has worked with well-settled actors in the Bollywood including Kiran Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra and Jeetendra. There was a rumor that she got married to Vinod Mehra and ended up in divorce. She did grandmothers roles in Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish.

Achievements of Rekha

She won the Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role for Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in the year 1997.

She got the Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2017 at Stardust Awards, India.

She won the Best Actress Award for Umrao Jaan in the year 1982 at National Film Awards.

She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in the year 1997 at Filmfare Awards.

She won the Best Actress Award for Khoon Bhari Maang in the year 1989 at Filmfare Awards.

She won the Best Actress Award for Khoobsurat in the year 1981 at Filmfare Awards.

She got the Padma Shri from Government of India.

