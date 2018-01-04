Rajkumar Rao : A Guy With A Promising Future

Born on 31st August in the year 1984, Rajkumar Rao, formerly known as Rajkumar Yadav, is a well known Indian actor. He is considered as one of the talented actors in this generation! After establishing his career on the grounds of Bollywood he has won a National Award, an Asia Pacific Screen Award, and a Filmfare Award.

He was born and brought up in the Gurgaon from where finished his schooling. Later he graduated in the field of arts from Delhi University. He was simultaneously engaged doing theatres also. After that, he started studying acting at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India. His debut film was “Love Sex Aur Dhoka” (2010).after doing a number of small roles he had his breakthrough with the film “Kai Po Che!”(2013). He received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this role. Next role after which he became more prominent was because of the film “Shahid” (2013) where he was portrayed as Shahid Azmi. He was then awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and National Film Award for Best Actor.

After doing serious movies, Rajkumar Rao also boomed in his very successful romantic as well as a comedy film, “Queen” (2014) and then he acclaimed CityLights (2014). For “Aligarh” (2016) he earned the Best Supporting Actor nomination at Filmfare for the second time. He was very much active in the year of 2017 where he acted in a web series and 6 films. One of them, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” was a box office hit. He gained more popularity because of the roles he played in the film “Trapped” and also the film “Newton”. He won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for the Best Performance by an Actor for his role of an edgy government clerk in the film “Newton”.

Childhood and schooling

Rajkumar, born in the family of “Ahirwal”, Gurgaon completed his schooling at Sh.S.N. Sidheshwar public school, Gurgaon. After that, he graduated in arts from the college Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (University of Delhi). He was consecutively doing theatres with Shri Ram center and Kshitij Repertory. He then shifted to Mumbai for following his dream of being an actor after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India in the year 2008.

Debut and early roles

After Rajkumar Rao completed his graduation from FTII, he was constantly meeting casting directors and visiting studios for a whole year. He finally got his chance to show his geniusness in the film “Love Sex Aur Dhoka” after he saw an ad posted by Dibakar Banerjee that he was looking for new talents.

He then acted an effective negative role in the film “Ragini MMS” directed by Ekta Kapoor. He came into limelight because of both the films!

Following this, he went on doing some small and remarkable roles in many films like, “Chittagong”, “Gangs of Wasseypur” part 2, “Talaash”.

He was selected by none other than by Anurag Kashyap for “Gangs of Wasseypur” after Rao impressed him by the role he played in “Love Sex Aur Dhoka”. He played a freedom fighter in “Chittagong” and a role of a junior officer in “Talaash”.

Success and fame

The role of the character of Govind that Rao played in the film “Kai Po Che”, adapted from a novel, The 3 Mistakes of My life, was critically applauded. He then played the role of Shahid Azmi in the film “Shahid”. He again performed well for which he has been rewarded also. After that, he starred in a number of movies like ‘Queen”, “City Lights”, “Dolly Ki Doli”, “Aligarh”, “Hamari Adhuri Kahani”. Both “Hamari Adhuri Kahani” and “Dolly Ki Doli” were a hit at the box office.

Rao is also noted for his own physical transformation. He lost a weight of 7 kgs in only 22 days for the film “Trapped”. He also went through an amazing modification for “Raabta”.

