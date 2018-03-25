Om Puri : A Legend to Admire

Om Prakash Puri was born on the 18th of October 1950 in Ambala of Haryana in India. He was an Indian Actor who had performed in various mainstream Indian Commercial Movies and independent short films. He had died due to heart attack on the 06th of January 2017.

Early Life of Om Puri

Om Puri was born in a Punjabi Hindu Family of Ambala. His father had served the Railways and Indian Army. Once upon a time, his mother told him, he was born after 2 days of the Hindu festival Dussehra.

Primarily, his uncle had mentioned the 09th of March 1950 as his official Birthday during the admission to school. Later, when Om puri noticed the date of Dussehra held in 1950, he postponed his date of birth to the 18th of October 1950.

His Father was convicted with charges of theft of cement and was arrested. This had resulted to become homeless during his six years of age.His brother worked as a Coolie in the platform. He had worked in Dhaba, brought coals from the railway tracks to support his family.

While he was working, he had concentrated to complete his primary education, later he went to Delhi to join the National School of Drama to learn theatre acting. During his study he was introduced to one of his fellow NSD Student Mr. Naseeruddin Shah who turned to be a long term friend of his life. Naseeruddin Shah had encouraged him to join the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

Career of Om Puri

Chor Chor Chup ja , a Movie made for the children was said to be the first movie of Om Puri. He was also working in these studios to meet up with the needs of his family.

He worked hard in the Indian Movies and also started working in the movies produced in united States and United Kingdom.

In 1976, his first debut was in a Marathi movie Ghashiram Kotwal along with other 16 graduates from FTII. He claimed that he was not paid in cash for the performance. He participated as the main actor in various art films like Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Sadgati (1981), Ardh Satya (1982), Mirch Masala (1986) and Dharavi (1992) along with the then renowned actors like Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil.

He was admired and appraised with glory for his versatile performance as victimized Tribal in Aakrosh (1980), Jimmy’s Manager in Disco Dancer (1982), Police Officer in Ardh Satya (1982) , humble husband in Seepeeyan (1984), Vinod’s Uncle in Zamana (1985),the leader of a cell of Shikh militant in Maachis (1996), a rigid cop in Gupt (1997) and the brave father of a martyred Armyman in Dhoop (2003).

Achievements

1981, Winner of the Best supporting actor in Filmfare for Aakrosh and the best actor in 29 th National Film Award for Arohan

1983, Winner of the best actor in the 31 st National Film award for Ardh Satya

1984, winner of the best actor in the Karlovy Vary International film Festival for Ardh Satya.

1988, winner of the Best actor in Brussels International Film Festival for My Son the Fanatic.

1990, winner of the India’s fourth Civillian award, Padmashri

1998, received recognition for his exceptional contribution to the cinematographic art by the Grand Prix Special des Amériques Montréal World Film Festival

2004, received the recognition as Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to The British Film Industry

2009, winner of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award

2015, winner of the lifetime achievement award by the Prayag International Film Festival.

Like this: Like Loading...