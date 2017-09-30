Marshall is a film with an immortal storyline

Hollywood excels at making biographies. In fact, it could be said that no other film industry makes biographies as good as Hollywood does. They have the resources; the talent and the country is quite open to a neutral look at the people who made their country. Many such biographies are now being made and Marshall is one of them. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. It takes the audiences through some of his initial court cases. Marshall has premiered at the Howard University in September and the reception was positive.Marshall will be a deep, insightful look at the legal journey of Thurgood Marshall

Reginald Hudling directs and the film is produced by Paula Wagner, Reginald Hudlin and Jonathan Sanger. Michael and Jacob Koskoff direct this film. The music by Marcus Miller adds a whole new dimension to Marshall. Reginald Hudling has been directing films since the 80s and is best known for producing Django Unchained. He was also involved with Marvel’s Black Panther. He was an Executive Producer, Writer and an Actor in one episode each.

Marshall stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, Sterling K Brown, Keesha Sharp, Sophia Bush, Jussie Smollet and Chilli. The Marshall trailer has hit the streaming websites but little is known about the film. However, Marshall is a film for the times. Racial segregation might be a thing of the past, but generations have endured it, and it makes sense for a whole new generation to know what others have gone through – and deciding that no other generation will ever experience that they have.

Thurgood Marshall is one of the most interesting characters in American legal history. He served as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 to October 1991 in a career that was fraught with some of the biggest cases the country has seen. Marshall was one of the pioneers to fight against racial segregation, maintaining that it was in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

Marshall releases this October. Chadwick Boseman is someone to look out for. After all, he is the one who plays one of the first African American superheroes and part of the Disney/Marvel’s Avengers.

This is a good beginning to showcase stories that are relevant to the African American community and the country in general. Legal eagle films have a set target market and fans of this genre of films should look out for a great experience.