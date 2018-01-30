Lara Dutta : An eye catcher

Lara Dutta Bhupathi was born on 16th April 1978 in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She is an Indian Film Actress and a Former model. She has won the Miss Universe title in the year 2000 and Miss Intercontinental in the year 1997. Her Net worth is US$ 8 Million and she is charging 2-3 Crores per film.

Early Life of Lara Dutta

Her father name is L K Dutta who is a Retired Wing Commander and her mother name is Jennifer Dutta. She has attended St Francis Xavier’s School and Frank Antony Public School in Bangalore. She took a Degree in Economics in Communications from the University of Mumbai. She has two sisters Sabrina and Cheryl. Sabrina works in Indian Air Force. She was in affairs with Kelly Dorji, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Dino Morea and Mahesh Bhupathi. She got married to Mahesh Bhupathi in the year 2011. Mahesh Bhupathi is a well-known Indian Tennis Player. She has one daughter Saira born in 2012. She is very active in Yoga and posts online videos on Youtube.

Career of Lara Dutta

She made her debut in the year 2003 from a romantic drama movie Andaaz, the movie was hit and she got Filmfare for her great performance in her debut movie. She was next seen in the same year in Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost with Abhisekh Bachchan, the movie couldn’t perform well at the Box office. She got her major breakthrough in the year 2004 from the movie Masti with Ajay Devgan. In the year 2005, she acted in Kaal with Ajay Devgan and John Abraham. Her acting was highly praised by everyone in the movie.

In the same year, she worked in the highest grossing film of that year, No Entry with Salman Khan. She acted in the comedy Bhagam Bhaag with Akshay Kumar in the year 2007, she impressed everyone again with her brilliant performance in the movie, and then she was again seen with Salman Khan in the movie Partner which was a blockbuster hit at the Box office. She delivered her best performance in the movie Houseful in the year 2010 with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal. In the same year, she was featured in an Item number in Don 2 which got popular. She was last seen in the movie Azhar in the year 2016. Her performance received appreciation from fans and critics and the movie was a hit at the Box office.

Achievements of Lara Dutta

She won the Best Debut Award for Andaaz in the year 2004 at Filmfare Awards.

She won Most Promising New Comer Award for Andaaz in the year 2004 at Screen Weekly Awards.

