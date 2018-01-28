Kangana Ranaut : A queen of Dynamic Personality

Born on 23rd March 1986, Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest paid and most versatile actresses in India. Often praised for her dress sense, she has already gained accolades and innumerable awards as an actor. She is completely self-made and has reached the pinnacle only on the basis of her talent. Apart from being an actor, she is a motivational speaker, known especially for her clear-cut opinions.

Growing Up

Kangana Ranaut hails from Bhambla, a small town in the district of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Her family is of Rajput origin. Her mother is a teacher at a school and her father a businessman. She also has an elder sister Rangoli as well as a younger brother called Akshat. Although initially she was set to pursue medical science, she reconsidered different career prospects and with a tremendous zeal to make it on her own shifted base to Delhi at the tender age of 16.

During her struggling days in Delhi with no financial support from her family whatsoever, Kangana first started out with modeling before pursuing a career in theatre. After some stints as a stage actor, she received positive feedback which prompted her to shift to Mumbai and try out her luck in Bollywood.

The Big Step into Bollywood

After it was announced that ‘I Love You Boss’ was to be her debut movie, she was chosen as Chitranganda Singh’s replacement as the lead in the Mahesh Bhatt produced and Anurag Basu directed ‘Gangster’, days after she had auditioned for the role. She opted out of ‘I Love You Boss’ and went on to star as Simran opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. Only 17 and new, she earned praises for this role including a Filmfare. Her next movies were ‘Woh Lamhe’ in 2006 and the controversial mess, ‘Shakalaka Boom Boom’. In the following year, she starred in the Anurag Basu directed drama ‘Life in a…Metro’ alongside an ensemble cast. In 2008, she was part of the Tamil venture, ‘Dhaam Dhoom’. In 2008, she was cast in Fashion, a movie by Madhur Bhandarkar which made her a household name overnight where she portrayed a drug abused model. Her most significant film so far, she earned the Filmfare as well the prestigious National Award for this role.

Her career took off and she was part of movies like’ Raaz: The Mystery Continues’, ‘Vaada Raha’, Telugu film ‘Ek Niranjan’, ‘Kites’, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ among many others. Another stepping stone came with ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and her potential as an actor only grew bigger. After many other movies like ‘Game’, ‘Double Dhamaal’, ‘Krrish 3’ and others, in 2014, ‘Queen’ proved to be her career-best performance. After a few other movies, Kangana returned with a bang with ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ in 2015, winning her third National Award.

Like this: Like Loading...