Jacqueline Fernandez : Goddess Of Beauty

Jacqueline Fernandez was born on 11th August 1985 in Manama, Bahrain. She is a well-known Model and Sri Lankan Actress. She has won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka Pageant in the year 2006. Her Net worth is US$ 9 Million and she is charging 2-3 Crores per movie. She mainly works in Bollywood film industry.

Early Life of Jacqueline Fernandez

Her father name is Elroy Fernandez, who is a Musician in Sri Lanka, and her mother name is Kim, She has two elder brothers and one elder sister. She did her schooling from Sacred Heart School in Bahrain. She completed her degree in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney. Her father is a Sri Lankan and her mother is a mixed Canadian and Malaysian. She had hosted a TV show when she was the 14 years old.

She was in a relationship with Bahraini Prince for a long time and was in a serious relationship with but later due to w her busy lifestyle in acting she broke up with her in the year 2012. There were rumors that she has also dated Sajid Khan. She came back to India and she got the loaded with lots of Film offers in the Bollywood industry. She trained herself in acting from John School of Acting. Apart from working in a film, she has been actively indulged in social activity, she is working with an NGO and PETA. She is running an NGO in Sri Lanka to provide support to the minor communities. She owns a restaurant in Kaema Sutra and she has her own Island in Sri Lanka. She is multitalented; she can speak Hindi, English, Spanish, French, and Arabic.

Career of Jacqueline Fernandez

She made her debut in Aladin in the year 2009 with Ritesh Deshmukh, the film couldn’t do well at the Box office but her acting was appreciated in the movie. She got her major breakthrough from Murder 2 in the year 2011, she was praised by everyone for her role, the movie was a hit at the Box office. In the middle, she did a couple of movies but it didn’t impress the audience including Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, She was next seen in the movie Housefull 2 in the year 2012, and the film was hit at the Box office. In the year 2013, she acted in Race 2, it was a hit at the Box Office. Her next successful was Kick with Salman Khan in the year 2014. She has seen some down phase in the year 2015 where her movies failed at the Box office. She got on track with Dishoom in the year 2016, she was currently seen in Gentlemen and Judwaa in the year 2017 both the movie got mixed reviews from the critics and fans.

Achievements of Jacqueline Fernandez

She won the Best Female Debutant Award for Aladin in the year 2010 at Awards of the International Indian Film Industry.

She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the year 2013 at Awards of the International Indian Film Industry.

Like this: Like Loading...