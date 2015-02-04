You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Hancock 2 (2016) – Is a new Hancock movie finally happening?”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Hancock 2 (2016) – Is a new Hancock movie finally happening?”.
jaden smith is not an actor in any sense of the word
he ruined the karate kid
DGMW Jackie chan did ok but jaden was pathetic
its like AFTER EARTH – it would have been freaking amazing if jaden smith wasn’t in it
will smith should go on with his career witch has many many years to go probably 30+ more years of will smith
this article seems very biased…
I think in the second movie they should bring in a second pair. Not they being completely evil but not being the good guy either but it would be nice to see a 2nd pair of beings and have a conflict between them and hancock and maries just saying
Comments are closed.