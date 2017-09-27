First Responses to Blade Runner 2049 are in

One of the greatest sci-fi films is set to it the screens once again in October. Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to the seminal 80’s film Blade Runner will be hitting the screens. The film stars Ryan Gosling Harrison Ford, Ana De Armas, Syvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davix, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto. In the film, Ryan Gosling plays a new Blade Runner, Officer K who talks to Rick Deckard, the Blade Runner in the original film. This happens because Officer K discovers a deep, dark secret that’s a threat to humanity. The film takes place 30 years after the incidents in the original film.

Bladerunner 2049 has already garnered very positive reactions and critics are gushing about the film. Some of them have lauded Denis Villeneuve, the director while others have praised the cinematography. Interestingly, reviewers have also said that fans don’t need to watch the original film to understand Bladerunner 2049, but it’d of course be better if they did. This is interesting, because few other franchises can boast of this – making complete sense to even the fan who hasn’t seen the original film or films. Other websites have called it a groundbreaking science fiction masterpiece. Yet other websites are heralding as a great mystery, and a film that might revive the neo-noir film genre.

We are quite sure that Ryan must have done complete justice to his character. After all, he has been pitted against stalwarts in films like Fracture and other such films. This is definitely good news for Ryan Gosling and Hollywood sci-fi fans.

With this, Harrison Ford will be hitting another home run in his franchise run. Recently, he made a comeback to the Star Wars franchise, which was well received by his fans. Harrison Ford hasn’t had much success in another of his titular characters returning to the big screen, Indiana Jones. This is also good news for Jared Leto, who had come in for some negative press because of his role as the Joker in Suicide Squad, which didn’t do brisk business and was a commercial and critical flop.

With this, fans once again prove that they will go and watch the most obscure of spin-offs and sequels, the most oldest of films in the cans, all they need is a good script and good performances. With Blade Runner off the bat, there is every chance that the franchise will see a sequel or two.