  Farhan Akhtar : An Incredible Actor

Farhan Akhtar was born on 9th January 1974 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He is an Indian Bollywood Actor in the industry. He settled himself as a successful and highest paid actor. He entered into Bollywood early at the age of 17. He made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Lamhe 1991 as an Assistant Director and did a lead role in the movie Film Himalaya Putra in the year 1991. He did so many popular movies, some of them are, Rock on, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadkane Do, Wazir, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and so on.

Early Life of Farhan Akhtar

He took admission in Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai and completed his schooling there. He studied his Law at the H.R College, Mumbai but couldn’t complete due to lack of the attendance. He couldn’t take the further classes and dropped out because there were the strict criteria in the HR College in Mumbai. He was born in a background of celebrity where he had everyone relate to different fields. Farhan Akhtar changed his personality to get into the Bollywood that clean-shaven look and the attractive body was enough then to get the break. His father name is Javed Akhtar and Mother name is Honey Irani. His step-mother is Shabana Azmi. He got married to Adhuna Bhabhani in the year 2000, later on, they got isolated. He is an Atheist who doesn’t believe in the god. He is blessed with two daughters Akira and Shakya.

Career

He made his directional debut from the film Dil Chahta Hai in the year 2001 and was got approbation for portraying modern youth and the film also won National award. He made the film Lakshya which was successful at the box office in the year 2004 and made his Hollywood Debut from the film Bride and Justice, he wrote the lyrics for that one. He got his first commercial success with Don 2 in the year 2007. He also worked to spread social awareness and made a documentary named as a Positive to spread HIV-AIDS awareness. He started his acting career in the film Rock on in the year 2008 and he got the National Award for the best film as a producer. In the year 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara film changed the career of Farhan Akhtar where he acted, produced and wrote the dialogues of the film, which was a huge hit and had won two National Award. In the same year he made the sequel of Don, he directed the film Don 2, which is his highest earning film in his entire career.



Achievements of Farhan Akhtar

In the year 2002, He got three Awards for Dil Chahta Hai.

He won best Hindi feature film at the 49 th National Film Awards.

National Film Awards. He received Critics award for the best movie at the 47 th Filmfare Award.

Filmfare Award. He also got the Best Screenplay Award at the 47 th Filmfare Award.

Filmfare Award. In the year 2008, He won five Awards for the movie Rock On.

He got the Award at 55 th National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film in Hindi. He received the Best Male Debut Award at the 53 rd National Film Awards.

National Film Awards. He got the Star Male Debut Award at the IIFA Filmfare.

He got the Stardust Award as a Superstar Tomorrow Male.

He won the Award for Most Promising Newcomer.



In the year 2011, He won six awards in the different categories for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

He got the award for the Critics award for the Best Movie, Best film, Best Dialogue at the 56th, Best Dialogue, and the Best Supporting Actor at the 56th Filmfare award.

