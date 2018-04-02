Emraan Hashmi : A Serial Kisser

Emraan Hashmi a successful Indian actor who appears in a lot of Hindi films. With his successful career and dedication, he nominated for three Filmfare Awards which established him one of the famous and highest paid actors of Bollywood. He started his way as an assistant director in movie Raaz (2002). In 2002 he made his debut in film Footpath with a lead role which confirms him as best actor in the industry. He goes on to the number of successful movies of his career. His film Jannat proved to be a turning point in his life. Some of the best movie for which he is known for such as Awarapan, Jannat, Raaz, and Once Upon a time in Mumbai and so many others.

Early life and Backdrop

Emraan was born on 24 March 1979 in Mumbai. Anwar Hashmi his father is a businessman and his mother is Maherrah Hashmi. After completing his schooling at JamnabaiNarsee school he joined Sydenham college which is in Mumbai and later he completed his degree from the University of Mumbai. Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are Uncles of Hashmi and famous actresses Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are cousins of Emraan. After his six and half year of a relationship with Parveen Shahani, they both married in December 2006. The couple has a son (Ayaan Hashmi). Emraan also launched his auto-biography known as “kiss of Life”.

Career and Debut

Emraan Hashmi started his acting career in 2003 in Footpath. On the same year, he appeared in thriller film Murder and his performance in this movie proved a financial success. In 2005 Emraan did romantic thriller Zeher which emerge as a modest success. Later, he starred in Ashiq BanayaApne and chocolate but both movies didn’t perform well. He continued with number movies some performed well and some fail to get success. In 2008 he starred in Jannat and it acts as a turning point in his life and career and movie emerged as a commercial success in the industry. Then he appeared in Raaz- The Mystery Continues and gained a lot of positive reviews. He received Best Supporting Actor nomination for film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. His first comedy romantic movie Dil to Baccha Hai Ji received mixed reviews. Then he did some well successful movies such as Dirty Picture (2011), Jannat 2 in (2012). His Raaz 3D received almost negative reviews. His next movie in 2017 Baadshaho multi starter proved good at box office. He is currently working on some more projects which will be released soon.

Filmography

Emraan Hashmi did so many movies in his career.

Footpath 2003, Murder 2004, TumsaNahinDekha 2004, Zeher 2005, AashiqBanayaApne 2005, Chocolate 2005, Kalyug 2005, JawaniDiwani 2006, Aksar 2006, Gangster 2006 , 2006 Dil Diya Hai 2006 , Good Boy Bad Boy 2007, Awarapan 2007, The Train 2007, Jannat 2008 , Raaz – The Mystery Continues 2009, Tum Mile 2009, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai 2010, Crook 2010, DilTohBaccha Hai Ji 2011, Murder 2 2011, The Dirty Picture 2011, Jannat 2 2012 , Shanghai 2012, Raaz 3D 2012, Rush2012, EkThiDaayan 2013, Ghanchakkar 2013, Raja Natwarlal 2014 , Ungli 2014, Tigers 2014, Mr. X 2015, HamariAdhuriKahani 2015, Azhar 2016 , Raaz: Reboot 2016, Baadshaho 2017

Awards and Achievements

Emraan Hashmi was nominated for IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards many time.

2005- Murder Nominated for Screen Awards

2007- Gangster Nominated for Filmfare and IIFA Awards

2011 – Once Upon a Time in Mumbai- Nominated for Filmfare, Zee Cine, Stardust Awards.

