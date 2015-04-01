You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Dead Space (2016) – A Dead Space movie is coming”.
I agree with Andrew Lincoln being Isaac. Shia, would be terrible. If I was in charge of casting the Dead Space movie, I would cast Tom Hardy. Tom has everything a badass hero needs. Intensity, feeling, and power. Every character Hardy has played, you find yourself believing he is that character. He is the most convincing actor of our time! My second choice would be Jame Mcavoy. He has the same intensity as Hardy and the same believability as Hardy. Mcavoy has yet to do a violent, sci fi action thriller. Or he has yet to do a movie along the lines of Dead Space. Mcavoy is no stranger to thrillers or action, though. To sum this up, Dead Space is a highly anticipated movie and Hardy or Mcavoy being attached to the film can only make this anticipation only that much harder to bear.
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead) would be the perfect person to fill Isaac’s boots. Think about it. Google image Andrew and Isaac and look at the facial comparison. It’s almost uncanny. Plus Andrew’s portrayal of a undead slaying protagonist will translate oh so smoothly to the role of Isaac Clark.
Why are we talking about Shia LeBouf being Isaac? Why not have Gunner Wright, the guy who voiced and literally is Isaac Clarke, play Isaac in a Dead Space movie?
Dead Space movie sounds amazing. BUT,
Shia LeBouf!-Great actor but will never fit Isaacs role.
What ever you do, do not ever never ever ruin Issac Clarke’s image and role.
Ok this is a REALLY good idea for a movie but FML if Shia LeBouf plays isaac clark this game is about running through an environment that is strewn with necromorphs and REALLY fucked up shit. Not fucking crying in the fucking corner about how hard life is or about how you try and act soooo cool when you fail. Seriously place some one else as Isaac Clark, Shia LeBouf will make this movie fucking tank if he plays it.
