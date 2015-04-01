You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Dead Space (2016) – A Dead Space movie is coming”.

In Hollywood it seems like when ever they make a video game/anime live action movie; they say “okay everyone, any ideas how we can piss off the fanbase?” I mean i cant recall any movie that i actually enjoyed that was based of a video game or anime, but i will say this. I still encourge them to make them or else how will they learn from their mistakes. I can only hope that dead space will be a good movie. I like the director and the movies he’s made so maybe that will help.
Why aren’t you writing movie previews for us?
MAN, I CAN’T AGREE WITH YOU MORE ABOUT HOW HOLLYWOOD RUINED THE RESIDENT EVIL STORY WITH THE MOVIES. The first resident evil movie should have been as close to the first resident evil ps1 game. But, nope, Hollywood came up with some kind of new story that rapidly spun out of control throughout all the resident evil movies. Hollywood ruined making resident evil movies like the games. If they do the same with dead space, I will lose faith in games being good movies. Dead space is a ready made movie, if they stick to the story of the first dead space game. I was scared to death when I first played dead space. If they can transfer that same horror we all experienced when we first played dead space, it will be a damn good movie.
FordFan90,
Dude, I respect your opinion but I have to disagree with you about the RE movies. They fucking sucked. They completely changed the entirety of the story with the inclusion of the hive in the first film. The second one screwed what made the third game awesome by reducing Nemesis to a killing machine with “feelings” and instilling a “live and let live” ideal. I’m sorry, but they should of destroyed Nemesis. I didn’t even bother with the last two movies because I didnt want to see how much more Hollywood could bastardize the franchise.
Dead Space got a lot of influence from the movie “Event Horizon” to an extent and that movie was pretty awesome. If they want to make an impressionable movie with what will be the base of the fans, the gamers, they need to stricly stick to the story of the entire dead space universe and not venture out in making some kind of run off story of thier own. I think if they made a movie based off the colony on Eiges 7 and thier discovery of the Red Marker, it would be awesome. They should also include stuff from the book, Dead Space: Martyr. The book covers the development of the Church of Unitology and its founder. Guaranteed if they started out with a bang by deliviering the back story in the fullest detail possible while still instilling the sense of mystery and unanswered questions, it would be amazing and would set up the need for the adaptations of Isaac Clarke’s story with following films. Thats my opinion.
if a movie where to be made, it would have to follow the story completely. especially if its a prequel to the new game, as the story is already set because the game and its events already happened. any change would just make it a different story. but who knows the people in hollywood, im sure, think they can make it “better”
this will be awesome i would love to see this game become a moive
