Daddy’s Home 2 – Grab Your Seats for This Hilarious and Chaotic Adventure

The Sean Anders directed sequel to Daddy’s Home, hit the screens recently with mixed reviews. An ensemble cast expanded into the likes of Mel Gibson and John Lithgow puts up an onscreen role reversal of the cynic and chaotic dad. Getting over daddy issues, reconciling and bonding through a series of seemingly hilarious mishaps is what the film tries to weave. A matinee drama/comedy routine of the usual sorts, this movie might help recover a bad lunch, but unfortunately does nothing more, really.

Plot

The movie picks up from where it left off in the last part. Dusty and Brad living the beer-game-and-baseball-coach dads, finally found a way to be happy for each other. The budding relationship between these two dads and their children suddenly magnifies into orderly disarray when the two grandfathers arrive during the holidays.

Dusty and Brad’s fathers, complete opposites, do some serious damage with their overtly-dad-joke-themed competition, followed by embarrassment for the two families. The ex-husband of the wife appears in the plot for more nuisances on the basis of glamour conflicts. Old wounds cut open and take the audience on a journey of deconstructed tee-hees.

Cast

Will Ferrell as the self-doubting, religiously good and humble Brad with his dependable presence was probably the best characterization in the movie. Mark Wahlberg, on the other hand as Dusty, has now found the pleasures of a doting dad. Somehow, the chemistry between them works as the interpretation of relatable fathers in our lives gradually unfolds with the movie. Mel Gibson as Dusty’s father plays the alpha-male-back-in-the-day turned a flashier version of Mickey Rourkee. It is not a laugh riot with him though, but Will Ferrell with his unprecedented misdeeds saves many scenes.

John Lithgow as Ferrell’s father, the good old pop, satirically displays an icky sense of humor with his coming of age ways of interpersonal skills. The kids were pleasant on screen and definitely give a good shake in the arm of what age-gap actually means. John Cena tries his hand as an actor, though failing miserably with pretentious joke-cracking. All is well if taken together, but it is a shame that except some rigorous fun, it is bare passes as a watchable flick when nothing else is on. The very definition of the awkward moments in a dad’s life is well portrayed by the promising cast. Families coming together; the main motto is achieved after putting together some hilarious dad jokes in a holiday-themed backdrop. The women of the house have very little screen space and get lost in the comic script for the dads and granddads.

There is a weirdness dancing through the movie. Although apparently hilarious in the minute, it fails to leave a lasting sketch as a lovely remembrance. The awkwardness of affection between father and son underlined the entire movie. Slapstick comedy and quirky tricks engage the audience for a while before diving into skeptic territories of cross-eyed judgments. It appears to be a family comedy, minus some gentle name-calling and inappropriate sketches. Overall, the movie disappoints but also makes for a watchable festivity clad feature with a saving grace of good actors.