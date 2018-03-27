Arjun Rampal: The real “DADDY”

Arjun Rampal was born on the 26th November 1972 at Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh in India. He is an Indian Bollywood actor, Producer, Famous Model and a television Personality. He is known for his admirable acting and had made a grand Debut in Rajiv Rai’s romantic Film Pyaar Ishq aur Mohabbat. His efficiency in acting in movies like DADDY, had been admired by the people. He won awards for his outstanding performance.

Early Life of Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was born into a family with military background. His maternal Grandfather Brigadier Gurdayal Singh was the designer of the first artillery Gun which was used by the Indian army in the wars. His father was from the family of Punjabi Hindus while his mother was from the family of Sikhs. However his maternal grandfather was from the Sikh family, while his maternal Grandmother was from the Dutch family. He attended his schooling from St Patrick school of Devlali in Nasik. His parents were separated during his childhood and he was staying with his mother. His mother was working as a School teacher where he used to study. Later he had joined the prestigious Kodaikanal International School for his studies. He was graduated in economics with Honors from the Hindu College of Delhi. Later he moved on to achieve his career as Model. He married Mehr Jesia in 1998. The beautiful couple is blessed with beautiful 2 daughters, Mahikaa who was born in the year of 2002 and Myra who was born in the year of 2005.

Career of Arjun Rampal

During his graduation, He was spotted by the famous Fashion Designer Rohit Bal at a party in Delhi. He was casted as a male model for the shows of Rohit Bal. In 1994, he was pronounced with the title of Society’s face of the year and became the Indian Supermodel. The director- Producer Rajiv Rai started promoting Arjun Rampal, he was casted along with Namrata Baruwah in a music video. Later Raijiv Rai casted Arjun along with Kirti Reddy, Sunil Shetty and Aftab Shivdasani in Pyaar Ishq aur Mohabbat in the year of 2001. The movie did not perform well in the Box Office, however Arjun Rampal managed to conquer the hearts of people with his adorable performance.

He was casted in the movies like Don (2006), Rock On (2008). Rock On had enabled him to win the National Film award for the best Supporting actor. He was applauded for his performance as a Villain in Om Shanti Om (2007) and Ra. One (2011) later.

Arjun Rampal as a Producer, produced the movie “I see You” wherein he had played the lead role.

Apart from his career in Bollywood, he keeps interest in sports and fitness. He is the owner of a night club and sometimes he is also spotted sometimes, playing as a DJ for his night club.

Apart from the above mentioned movies he was also casted in the shelved Movies Girgitt, Friends, Raaj, Tu Hi Baata, Jackpot etc. With the success of “DADDY” he got a new recognition as an actor in 2018, and is poured with the heap of movies today to choose upon.

Achievements of Arjun Rampal

He was nominated as the Best actor in a negative Role for the movie Om shanti Om (2008) by the Apsara Film and Television Producers Guild Awards however won the Best actor in a supporting Role for the movie Rajneeti (2011)

He was nominated as the best action actor in a negative Role for the movie Ek Ajnabee by the AXN Action Awards in the year (2006)

He was nominated as the best Male debut for his movie Pyaar Ishq aur Mohabbat (2002) and Rajneeti(2011) by the Filmfare, however won the Best Supporting actor for Rock on (2008)

