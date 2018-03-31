Arjun Kapoor : Young Blood in Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor was born on 26th June 1985 in Mumbai, Maharashtra India. He is an Indian Bollywood actor and established himself in the highest top paid actors. He came in limelight in the recent years. He is a son of a famous film producer Boney Kapoor. He made his debut from the film Ishaqzaade with the actress Pareeneti Chopra.

Early Life of Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was born in the mid-80s era into a celebrity family. Most of his family members in some way or other has a connection to Bollywood industry. He spent his childhood in the Chembur area in Mumbai and went to Arya Vidya Mandir School. He later dropped out from the school and decided to emphasize towards acting and film making. At that time, he was very passionate about film world and at the time of growing up he often followed his father to the studios and saw him working on directions and productions.

Arjun excitements constantly increased towards the industry. Thus, after leaving the school, he devoted himself and worked with his father in the production process. He also worked with the Karan Johar and learned his style towards film making. For the film, No Entry, he managed most of the process of production and soon, Salman Khan advised him to work on his physique, he did some hard work and down the weight from 145KG to 85KG now. He often credits to Salman Khan for everything.



Acting Career

He made his debut with the Action and Drama thriller Ishaqzaade which had collected so many appreciations from the fans and it was successful at the box office. But his second film, Aurangzeb, was not successful at the box office and failed to impressed the fans. In 2014, He did some good movies, 2 States and Gunday, and both the movie were appreciated at the box office. He is an Unmarried but there are rumours that he has been in a relationship with the actress Malaika Arora Khan. His net worth is $10 Million and he is charging 3-5 crore per film.



Personal Life

Arjun Kapoor was in relationship with Salman Khan sister, Arpita Khan. The couple dated for 2 years before ending the relationship. His relationship with Salman Khan is like a brother and father figure. He credits what he has achieved all because of him. He never liked his second mother, actress Sri Devi.



He has a good relationship with the Ranveer Singh, co-star of Gunday. They have been friends before the starting of this movie. He mentioned that Ranveer helped in certain qualities to improve in the character such as his shyness and being introvert. The two have most of the things in commons such as passion for cars, football, films, women and film making. He always good to his father and respects him. He is an endorser for many manufacturers and merchandise, recently Philips joined him. He is an ambassador of Flying Device and Royal Stag along with Ranveer Singh. They both have hosted the IIFA award in the year 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...