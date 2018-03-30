 Anupam Kher : An Adaptable Actor

Anupam Kher was born on 7 March 1955 in Shimla, India. He is an Indian Bollywood Actor, Producer, Director and Teacher. He is known for his versatile acting and has acted in more than 400 movies of Bollywood. He established himself in the highest paid actors of India.

Early Life of Anupam Kher

His father was a clerk and he belongs to a middle-class family. He went to DAV School in Shimla to complete his studies. He did so much struggle before coming to the Bollywood, he even slept on the railway station when he couldn’t find work in the starting. He is a former chairperson and alumnus of National School of Drama. He did some roles in the Himachal Pradesh University. He got the chance to appear in the film in the year 1952 from Aagman movie. He completed his graduation in theatre drama from National School of Drama, New Delhi, India. He got married to Madhumalati and soon they divorced. Then, He married to the actress Kiran Kher in the year 1985. He has a son Sikander Kher. He made his debut in Sanjay Gupta’s film. Anupam Kher brother is also acted in some movies; he did a role in the Om Jai Jagdish movie and then acted in Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara.

Career of Anupam Kher

He made his debut in the Aagman movie in 1982 and then he did Saraansh in the year 1984, where he played a role of a late retired person who had lost his son and never looked back after that. He has hosted some TV shows such as Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle and Sawaal Dus Crore Ka. He has played some comic roles and mainly villain roles in the movies such as Karma in 1986 where he had played a role of terrorist Dr. Gang. He was appreciated by his performance in the movie Daddy in the year 1989. Considered his best performances, He has got many awards for the comedian roles.

He did some great movies with the actor Shah Rukh khan such as Darr 1993, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge 1995, Mohabattein 2000, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998, and Veer Jaara 2004. He directed and produced a film, Om Jai Jagdish in the year 2003 and also produced and acted in Maine Gandhi ko Nahin Maara in the year 2005. He also got the award for Best Actor Award from Karachi Film Festival for his great performance in the movie.

He is known internationally because of some great movies he acted in, Bend it Like Beckham in 2002, Bride and Prejudice 2004, The Mistress of Spices in 2006, and Lust Caution in 2007. He also served in Indian Film Censor Board as a chairman and later he got replaced by Sharmila Tagore.

Achievements of Anupam Kher

He got his first Award in 1990, Special Jury Award for Daddy at National Film Award.

He won the same award in 2006, for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara at National Film Award.

He has won Best Actor Award for Saaransh in 1984 at Filmfare Awards.

He has won Best Supporting Actor for Vijay in 1988 at Filmfare Awards.

He has won the Best Comedian Award for Ram Lakhan in 1989 at Filmfare Awards.

He has won critics awards for Best Performance for Daddy in 1990.

He has won best Comedian Award for Lamhe in 1991 at Filmfare Awards.

He has won Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Khel in 1992 at Filmfare Award.

He has also won so many awards from Star Screen, Zee Cine Awards, and Bollywood Movie Awards.





