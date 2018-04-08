Amitabh Bachchan: The Shahenshah of Bollywood

Born on 11 October in the year 1942, Amitabh Harivansh Rai Shrivastava Bachchan started earning fame in the early 70’s when he acted in movies like Deewar and Zanjeer. He earned his nickname “angry young man” because of the characters he acted in Bollywood. He is known to be one of the greatest influential actors who appeared in more than 100 movies! He earned the Personality of the Year award in the 48th International Film Festival which was held in Goa, India.

Early life:

Amitabh Bachchan was born in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He then completed his schooling from Jnana Pramodhini, Boys High School in Allahabad. After that, he went to Sherwood College in Nainital. Later he attended Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He was very well known as an Awadi dialect Hindi. Amitabh Bachchan was first named Inquilab but he later changed it to Amitabh which means the light that will never die. Amitabh also has a brother, Ajitabh. Amitabh’s mother was very much interested in theatre. Amitabh Bachchan’s father died in the year 2003 and his mother in 2010. Amitabh Bachchan gives a lot of credit to Dilip Kumar because he was greatly influenced by his acting.

Early work and rise to stardom:

Bhuvan Shome was the first film of Amitabh Bachchan’s glorious career where he was as a voice narrator. It also won the National Award. Then he first acted in the film Saat Hindustani which was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. It featured Anwar Ali and Utpal Dutt, Jalal Agha and Madhu. In 1971 Amitabh Bachchan acted in Anand where Rajesh Khanna was the protagonist. He won the first Film Fare Best Supporting Actor award for his role. He was also featured as a guest when he appeared in the film Guddi where his future wife, Jaya Bhaduri acted. In the year 1972, we saw Amitabh is an action as well as comedy film with the name Bombay to Goa. A number of early films were not that successful and thus he was struggling as he was one of the failed newcomers. By the age of 30, Amitabh did 12 flop movies and only 2 hits. But things were about to change soon.

In 1973 Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the lead role for Zanjeer. His angry young man character was more thoroughly depicted in this film by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Amitabh acted beautifully in this crime film which resulted in the nomination for his first Best actor in the Film Fare Awards. The dry spell of Bachchan was broken by this film and he went on and on by acting in a lot of super hit movies like Sholay and Deewar which were actually blockbusters! After that Amitabh became one o the successful lead actor in Bollywood. In this same year, he married to his dearest Jaya Bachchan. By this time his real-life couple has acted together in a handful of films! The Abhiman released the following month after their marriage which was also a super hit! He won this second Best Supporting Actor Award in Filmfare for his acting in the film Namak Haram.

After 1975 Amitabh didn’t ever look back and he starred in lots of movies. Chupke Chupke, Faraar, Mother India were some of the super hits. In 1982 he was badly injured while shooting Coolie. He was later diagnosed with Myasthenia gravis which almost stopped his acting career. He came back in 1988 where he played the role of Shahenshah. After that, he again doing great films like Toofanm, Jaadugarm, Agneepath. He retired again in 1992 and yet come back in acting and producing a number of films from 1996 to 1999.

Even he is 75 old he has not stopped working for his further growth of his career.

