Akshay Khanna: A Hardcore Actor

Akshay Khanna was born on the 28th of March, 1975 in Mumbai of Maharashtra in India. He is the younger brother of Rahul Khanna and the second son of the first wife of the veteran actor and politician, late Mr. Vinod Khanna.

Early Life

Akshay Khanna had the acting skills hereditary. However he had completed his acting from the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai. He inherits the acting Skills in his blood hence his natural acting combined with his looks had made him well known and earned popularity amongst the modern Bollywood Heroes.

Career

He had started his career as a Debut actor for his film Himalaya Putra in the year 1997 under the banner of his in-house Vinod Khanna Production House. Unfortunately his beginning as a Flop actor had not crushed his hopes. Later He had succeeded to hit the Box Office with his outstanding performance in J.P Dutta’s Movie Border in the year 1997.

He was appraised for his performance in Rishi Kapoor’s Aa Ab Laut Chale (1999), however the movie performed average in business. His appearance with Aishwarya Ray in Subhash Ghai’s Taal had earned lot of fame and the movie had earned lot of commercial success in the Bollywood Box-office.

Dil Chahta Hai, one of the cult classic of Farhan Akhtar had helped Akshaye Khanna to win the Filmfare award for the best supporting actor in the year 2002. The persuading con-artist role in Abbas Mustan’s thriller Humraaz had been applauded by people for his negative role and had earned nomination for the best performance in a negative role by the Film Fare.

In 2002, his appearance in Priyadarshan’s Hungama had revealed his acting skills as a comedian. The Movie earned a huge success in the Box-Office.

2006 and 2007 had been a unsuccessful year in the box office due to his few flop movies like Shaadi se Pehle (2006),Aap Ki Khatir (2006), Salaam – e- ishq (2007), Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008), Gandhi My Father (2007) and Naqab (2007)

He had re-appeared as an actor in the negative role in Abbas – Mustan’s Movie Race (2008) which was applauded by the people and had earned the position as the fourth highest grossing Bollywood film. This had led him to the exposure in acting as a negative-role.

His performance as Harilal Gandhi, the eldest Son OF Mahatma Gandhi in the movie Gandhi, My Father (2007) was acknowledged by everyone as the best as an actor.

In 2010. He was followed by few flop movies like No Problem and Aakrosh. However he was later appraised for his performance in the movie Tees Maar khan.

Since 2012, Akshaye Khanna took a four year break after the Box-Office Flop movie Gali Gali Chor Hay.

His comeback in 2016 as a contender in the action – comedy film Dhisoom had made an average business and mixed response in the Box-Office.

In 2017, he starred as an investigate cop in two thriller movies Mom and Ittefaq. He was appreciated for his performance in Mom which was turned to be a Box-Office Hit.

Achievements

1998, winner of the Screen and Filmfare awards as the most Promising Newcomer-male and Best Debut male respectively for Himalay Putra and Border.

2002, winner of the Filmfare and screen awards for the Best Supporting actor and Special Jury award respectively for Dil Chahta Hai.

2003, Winner of the IIFA Awards as the Best Villain for Humraaz.

2007, Winner of the Best performance award in Australian India Film Festival for Gandhi, My Father.

2009, winner of the screen and IIFA awards for the best Villain for Race

