Aftab Shivdasani: The Chocolate Boy in Bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani was born on 25 June 1978 in Maharashtra, Mumbai, India. He is an Indian an Bollywood Indian Actor and established himself in the industry. He is grown up in an upper middle-class family. He resides with his family in Mumbai. His Net worth is $8 Million USD.

Early Life of Aftab Shivdasani

He resides in Mumbai, with his family. His father name is Prem Shivdasani and a hindu wife, his mother Sindhu Shivdasani. He did his schooling from St Xavier’s School and completed his college degree from HR College of Commerce in Mumbai. He was almost 14 months old when he appeared in his first baby ad. He also worked as a child actor in several movies including MR. India in the Year 1987, Shahenshah in the year 1988 and Chaalbaaz in the year 1989. He is an Indian model, Film Actor and Producer.

Career of Aftab Shivdasani

He started doing acting since he was 14 months and he got his debut film from Ram Gopal Verma, he acted in Mast, and he was appreciated for his role in the movie. Then he got a movie in a negative role in the year 2001 Kasoor for that he got received Zee Cine Awards, the movie was a great hit and his performance was highly praised by the fans and industry, During his growing up stage, he performed in various commercials ad at the age of 19. He also did a role in the famous Doordarshan Series in the year 1992, called Stone Boy.

His good fortune turned into bad very soon when he did a series of flop films including Pyaar Ishq aur Mohabbat, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai. His career was constantly at the downfall then he got the chance to act in the Inder’s movie Masti. The adult movie was a great hit on the box office and his performance was highly praised by the audience and film industry. After Masti he couldn’t manage to get a solo role in a movie. He married to a London based Punjabi girl Nin Dusanj. They both came closer to the friend and fell in love with each other and soon they got married. Before they got married she was his girlfriend for a very long time.

He then, acted in few movies including Ankahee in the year 2006 and Money Hai Toh Honey in the year 2008. The year 2009 was ups and downs for him, he acted in Aloo Chaat with Aamna Sharif, Kambakht Ishq with Akhay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor and Acid factory. His most popular films include, Masti and Kasoor in the year 2001, 1920: Evil Returns in the year 2012, Grand Masti in the year 2013, Great Grand Masti in the year 2016, Hungama, and Awara Paagal Deewana , etc. He produced two movies as a producer, Aao wish Karein in the year 2019 and Santosh Mohantay.





Achievements of Aftab Shivdasani

He was nominated for the Best Villain Award for Kasoor (2001) in the year 2002 at Filmfare Award.

He was again nominated for the same movie Kasoor for Best Performance in a Negative Role in the year 2002 at Screen Play Weekly Awards.

He won the Award for Most Promising New Comer for his movie Mast (1999) in the year 2002 at Screen Play Weekly Awards.

He won Best Debut Film Award for Mast (1999) in the year 2000 at Zee Cine Awards.

