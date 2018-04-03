Aditya Roy Kapoor: A handsome Hunk of Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapoor was born on 16 November 1985, in Maharashtra, Mumbai. He is an Indian Bollywood Film Actor and He successfully established himself in the Bollywood Industry. He was first seen on the Channel V as VJ and later he turned towards acting. He made his film debut in the film London Dreams in the year 2009. He also did a couple of supporting role, his supporting role movie was Action Replayy in the year 2010.

Early Life of Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor started his career as a VJ from Channel V. He completed his graduation from the St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. He made a show name Pakao for Channel V. Then he later made his debut from the gambling assisting role with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Asin in the year 2009. But the film failed to impress the audience and was unsuccessful at the box office. He belongs from a Lahore family, later his grandfather came to Mumbai to try his fortune in the Bollywood movies.

Aditya Roy Kapoor is belongs to a celebrity family with popular name, his mother is a famous dancer, Salome Aaron. Aditya Roy Kapoor has two brothers Kunal Roy Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapoor. They both have started their career in the Bollywood industry. Siddharth Roy Kapoor is the CEO of the popular name UTV Motion Pictures and has done some great work. He recently married to the Bollywood Actress Vidhya Balan. His brother Kunal Roy Kapoor has also acted in Delhi Belly and Nautanki Saala in the year 2011 and 2013 respectively.



Career of Aditya Roy Kapoor

He started his career from the Channel V as a VJ and then he was first seen in the Vipul Shah’s movie London Dreams in 2009 then he worked with the Vipul Shah’s next movie as a supporting role in Action Replayy. His career took a turn in the year 2013, by getting the lead role in the Mohit Suri’s romantic film Aashiqui 2. His paired with actress Shraddha Kapoor was highly appreciated and the film was successful at the Box office. He got appreciated for his role in the movie by the fans and critics.



In the same year, he got the movie produced by Ayan Mukherjee Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani along with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. He got appreciated for his role in the movie by the fans and critics and later he won the award for the Best Supporting Role in the movie. After establishing himself in the Bollywood Industry, he got the lead roles in the movie Daawat-E-Ishq and Fitoor. But he had a bad luck because both the movies were unsuccessful at the Box office. In 2016 he made a comeback from Dear Zindagi along with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. In 2017 he did only one film OK Jannu along with Shraddha Kapoor. His next upcoming movie is Shiddhat (Dharma production) which is going to release this year. His net worth is $8 Million and he is charging 4 crores per film.



Achievements of Aditya Roy Kapoor

He won the Jodi of the Year Award for Aashiqui 2 in the year 2014 at Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards. He won the IIFA award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. He won Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film. For Aashiqui 2. and won the same as Most Romantic Pair of the year in the year 2013 at Big Star Entertainment Awards. He won the Jodi No 1 Award for Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013 at Screen Weekly Awards. He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani in 2014 at Filmfare Awards.

