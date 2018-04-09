Abhishek Bachchan: our favourite “Junior Bachchan” or simply “Small B”

Born or 5th of February in the year 1976, this 41 year old Aquarian is the start kid of the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and his star wife, Jaya Bachchan. He has made his noble appearance as both leading and supporting roles in more than 55 films! It was only with his debut in Refugee (in 2000), opposite Kareena Kapoor that he came into the notice of Bollywood lovers and movie buffs. Later on, he had been cast in several significant movies of Bollywood, among which some did fascinatingly well in the theatres while some went away almost unnoticed.

Abhishek Bachchan: the golden days of childhood and his growing up in to the star he is today

Abhishek Bachchan was born and brought up in the happening city of Mumbai where he was enrolled in Jamnabai Narsee School and later in Bombay Scottish School. He was later on sent off to New Delhi to study in Modern School. He carried out his graduation from Aiglon College in Switzerland and later in Boston University in the United States of America. He owes his noble parentage to his grandfather, the eminent poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his grandmother, the prominent social activist, Teji Bachchan. Small B is a Kayastha from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s side, a Punjabi from his grandmother, Teji Bachchan’s side and a Bengali from his mother, Jaya Bachchan’s( previously known as Jaya Bhaduri) side. Even though the family surname of Abhishek Bachchan is Srivastava, it was Harivansh who decided to use Bachchan as his pet name, which was used by Amitabh as well and has gradually become their official family name at present. It has been known that Junior Bachchan had been a dyslexic child and had difficulty in identifying alphabets during his childhood and was referred to by the eminent actor of Bollywood, Amir Khan in the ground breaking Bollywood drama film, Taare Zameen Par or “Like Stars on the Earth” in the year 2007.

Junior B got married to the ever green and charming Miss World, Aishwarya Rai in 2007 and is a happily married couple who has a daughter, named Aradhya Bachchan. The trio has been noticed to make off screen presences in several social events impressing everyone with their natural flair, grace and poise.

Abhishek Bachchan: his Career of Acting and the Course of its Growth

Abhishek Bachchan has been known to have acted over 55 films and has been thoroughly critically acclaimed by many critics and Bollywood lovers over time. Though he has also been criticized for several of his films the character of Guru Kant Desai, a character that was inspired by Dhiru Bhai Ambani, in the film, Guru, directed by the popular director, Mani Ratnam cannot ever be forgotten.

Among his best performances, movies like Dostana. Dhoom, Paa, Yuva, etc come into our mind apart from the glorious, Guru, where he was paired opposite to his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan: the Bollywood Movies he acted in

Abhishek Bachchan had carried out his debut opposite Kareena Kapoor, who was also acting on the silver screen for the first time in Refugee, a 2000 movie that as directed by the honourable director, J. P. Dutta. The movie was not appreciated by all though the actors were heavily praised for their mature acting skills.

Later, Junior B made his presence on the silver screen through his acting skills in movies like Naach, Phir Milenge, Yuva, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, etc. apart from Hindi movies, he has also acted in several Tamil movies and has won many awards.

