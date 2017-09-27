My Little Pony trailer is promising

My Little Pony has a long history. What actually started out as toys for girls in 1982 became a full fledged franchise with the launch of the cartoon series and now, a film. My Little Pony is extremely famous among kids and especially kids. Naturally, the film has some of the most popular female talents in the world.

The animated film has the voice talents of Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck. The film also has guest performances by Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana. This is one of the few times that such a stellar cast of females have come together for a film. It is interesting to see that more animated films are coming up for releases. Just a couple of months ago, animated films were a big letdown and My Little Pony: The Movie is actually treading on thin ice.

But even so, it is quite interesting to see a 80s franchise not just revive back in the ’00s but also become big enough to have a release in the theaters in 2017. Whether other franchises will follow suit is another answer. The announcement of this film took place right in 2012, but it is only that the film is being made.

In the film, a group of ponies Twilight Sparkle, along with Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity and Spike have to stop a threat to Equestria. To do this, they need to take a journey that will pit challenges and have them make new friends. The film also has a special short film attached to it, The Making of My Little Pony: The Movie.

We like the idea of an 80s cultural icon making its way into 2017 and becoming a meme or a viral video. We are sure, whether this one works or not, it might open the floodgates to other ingots from the Wester.

It will also be released on DVD and Bluray after a while. Directed by Jayson Thiessen, it is produced by Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, Marcia Gwendolyn Jones and Haven Alexander. The screenplay is by Meghan McCarthy, Rita Hsiao and Michael Vogel. The story is by Meghan McCarthy adn Joe Ballarani.

The film was supposed to release on November 3 2017, but the release was pulled up to October 6, 2017. Lionsgate will look at the international distribution of the film. My Little Pony trailer shows that it has the exact amount of drama and emotion that’s the mainstay in the streaming world today.