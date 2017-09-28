Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a promising dark comedy

This might be one of the most unique titles for a film, but so’s the story. It’s about a mother who challenges the authorities after they can’t find her daughter’s murderer. She does it in a very unique way – buying billboards to create a stark reminder of the loss that she has experienced and the sheer ineptness of the police force that was supposed to apprehend her daughter’s murderers. The great concept apart, TMOEM has a great starcast and the trailer proves that they are in top form. There’s Peter Dinklage, Abbie Cornish, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Caleb Landry Jones, Kathryn Netwotn, Frances McDormand, Kerry Condon, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges and others. Martin McDonagh writes and directs this project.

There have been several revenge films in Hollywood but few have decided to take a new path or a fresh concept. With Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, director Martin McDonagh succeeds in doing just that. Not just that, the trailer promises some salty dialogue and a neo-noir script – that’s something that we rarely see in a Hollywood revenge drama.

Three Billboards Outside Edding, Missouri might have a female protagonist, but that doesn’t mean that the action scenes are fewer than the ones in a blockbuster starring a male lead. That is another aspect that is bound to make the film one of the more distinct films this year. The trailer promises some hardcore action, so that should please the action fans out there too.

This will also be one of the few films that has Peter Dinklage, the famed Game of Thrones star. Apart from him, Woody Harrelson is another actor well known for his action oriented films and scenes. So, action fans are quite definitely in for a good time. McDonaugh is known for his earlier films, like In Bruges, The Guard and others. Some regard McDonaugh as one of the most important film-makers in Ireland today.

The revenge genre was getting a bit jaded and this film seems to be a step in the right direction for this genre. Some revenge dramas have tried to double up as historical dramas or give a slice of life form the rural world. In the trailer, it is Frances McDonaugh who excites with her incredible performance. She seems to be the central force that propels the film farther than anyone else in the crew. This film releases in November this year.