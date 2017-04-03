Power Rangers (2017)

A new Power Rangers movie is coming your way in 2017. Yes, I’m here to inform all you loyal fans of the Power Rangers franchise, that you can prepare to enjoy your childhood memories one more time, as the classic characters are coming back in the new year.

Power Rangers

The plot for the new Power Rangers movie isn’t straying too far off from the original premise. The official synopsis is as follows :

“Power Rangers” follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

Interesting to see Bill Hader and Brian Cranston in this movie. I can’t picture Heisenberg in many other roles at this point. Anyways, this new Power Rangers movie looks like its going to stay true to the original form, so you have nothing to worry about. It should be a heck of a lot better than Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie which was universally panned as garbage, but still cracked over 60 million at the box office.

Power Rangers Trailer

Found it! The film looks a little darker than what you expected, right?

Who’s In It?

Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Bill Hader

Our Clever Prediction

Power Rangers will get a new look, a darker story and better effects.. I think it will be a hit.

