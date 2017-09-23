Lycan- horrific movie but unappealing horror

The story of the werewolf of the Talbot country, the project work was given to six students for their academic project in their college to rediscover the moment in history. They decided to dig into the backwoods of Georgia to investigate the legend Emily Burt as in the Talbot Country werewolf.

Lycan is a Hitchcockian tale of horror set in 1986 that delves into a hundred-year-old fable where all the werewolves killed for whatever the animals are responsible for. The movie will roll out to the students who met with very real consequences that go beyond any classroom lessons.

The story starts when the six students go to that haunted place a backwood to dig for evidence until they get something. Dania Ramirez who plays the role of Isabella, a campus misfit randomly assigned to a group of students for a class project. They are told to select a historical topic which needs to re-evaluate. They started researching and the newspaper story caught their eye, a story about “The Werewolf of Talbot Country”. It is said that the gravesite of the suspected werewolf is on property adjoining the farm where Isabella lives: Even after her protestations, the student group went to the camp in the woods, the haunted place to know what would is the exact story and dig up the evidence.

The students were all set for the rediscovery with the whole of curiosity and excitement in research of the horrific fate when they went to tackle the legend of Emily Burt.

Review:

It has the wonderful and unique camera angles which grab audience curiosity. The typography has killed it. Judging from the audience point of view the filmography is good. The editorial part would have been better as compared to the trailer. Coloring needs to be fixed a little.

The mixed signals were sent out by the movie starting from the first scenes- is Isabell mentally ill?? Or the victim of an ancient curse, or both?Is of a little confusing and is more muddy than tantalizing. Other than that adding a romantic angle had not changed that much: Hunky Blake played Jake Lockett, would rather hook up with one of the sorority girls, might longs for the troubles Isabella and her skittish behaviour was a little cosy.

The nightmare and the nighttime scenes were staged and photographed unappealingly. The viewers might know to expect the eventual return of Isabella’s landlady and crazy cat women. It definitely raises the emotional stakes and makes us more investing in such bland hunted campers survival.

Main Cast:

Vanessa Angel, Gail O’Grady, Dania Ramirez, Parker Croft, Rebekah Graf, Alina Puscau, Kalia Prescott, Jake Lockett, Craig Tate, Presley Melson.

Director: Bev Land

Screenwriters: Bev Land, Michael Mordler

Filming Location:

Columbus and Upatoi, Georgia, USA