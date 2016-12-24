Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Daddy’s Home 2 ? Yes, we’ve had some pretty solid details sent to us on the new Daddy’s Home 2 movie, which reunites Will Ferrell , Mark Wahlberg and apparently John Cena. The sequel finally brings back Dusty and Brad Whitaker, with a new set of issues. John Cena. If you recall, Cena was the stepfather at the end of the Daddy’s Hope film, leaving Dusty in an awkward predicament. He’s now the runt of the litter, having to match up to John Cena for his new daughter’s love and affection.

The plot isn’t ironed out yet, and we still aren’t sure if anyone else if making a return from the original.

Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Nothing yet, so enjoy the trailer to the original film



Release Date

Daddy’s Home will be a 2017 release now

Who’s In It?

So far only Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are committed to the movie. John Cena should sign on shortly.

What’s Good About It?

Daddy’s Home was a decent laugh, even though the story was weak and the humour has been done over and over again. Still, Will and Mark have a good chemistry together. Could The Other Guys sequel be coming soon?

What’s Bad About It?

Ted 2. Wahlberg sequels tend to suck.

Our Clever Prediction

The fans will turn out to see a Daddy’s Home 2, without question.