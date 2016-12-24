Cars 3 Preview and Trailer!

Cars 3 is getting closer and closer! When we last left Lightning McQueen he was king of the world. The king of the car world was reunited with his father, his girl and all was good for the family of Radiator Springs. Fast forward a few years, and time are changing for the one time champion of the Piston Cup.

Official Cars 3 Plot

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns.

Cars 3 Trailer

Did you enjoy the trailer, and does it excite you for the new Cars 3 movie? Lets hope its better than Cars 2!

Who’s In Cars 3

The Cast of Cars 3 is staying with the originals including Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, Larry the Cable Guy and Owen Wilson