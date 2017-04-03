Kickboxer, the infamous Jean-Claude Van Damme 80’s movie, is being remade for a 2016 release. So what is the plan with the new Kickboxer movie, and how will it follow the original?

Kickboxer 2016

Things are a little unclear about the new Kickboxer movie. We know JCVD will reprise his role as Kurt Sloane, rumor has it he’s the mentor for the new martial arts prodigy, rumoured to be played by Georges St Pierre. Adding fuel to the fire is that GSP is JCVD’s son, which sort of makes sense when you think about it. GSP is french, JCVD has the same accent.. they could pass as father and son. I like that angle.

Kickboxer is about revenge, about brotherhood…about RESPECT! In the original film, Kurt’s brother gets KTFO in an underground martial arts tournament, where nobody gives a shit about each other. He actually dies in the original movie, and now Kurt is a determined man….a man who learns the secrets of kickboxing in order to defeat his brother’s killer. The new Kickboxer movie is based on the original script, as it should be. The story is better, because GSP is now an action star.. lol

Anyways, WWE superstar, and martial artist, Dave Bautista is also in the movie. We expect he will play one of the villains, because he’s a badass.

“We are so excited to have Kickboxer roll into production and to have JCVD in the role of Master Chow, passing the torch to Alain, to have him lead the franchise to a new generation ” said Ted Field of Radar Films. Breaking : Former MMA babe Gina Carano has now signed onto the fim. The former MMA star Gina Carano has signed on to appear as a fight promoter in the movie.

Kickboxer Release Date

Look for the new Kickboxer movie in 2016.

Who’s In It?

Jean-Claude Van Damme, Georges St Pierre, Dave Bautista, Gina Carano

Yay for Gina Carano!

New Kickboxer Movie Trailer

Nope, but here’s the old trailer with plenty of 80’s cliches and action, to warm you up.



