National Treasure 3 (2015) What’s up with the new National Treasure Movie?

National Treasure 3 is the third entry in the popular Indiana Jones ripoff series National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Jon Turteltaub, the films take U.S. history lessons and make crazy, conspiracy theory-type action films.

The third film in the series, probably about how the Statue of Liberty is really a secret entrance to a cave filled with unbelievable riches, will be written by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, who have become Bruckheimer’s go to guys as of late, having written both Prince of Persia and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. So turn that brain off and enjoy the spectacle.

The Scoop

Will National Treasure 3 ever happen? Yeah, I know, we’ve been covering the movie for years now, and it keeps getting pushed back. So whats the deal with a new National Treasure?

Update – Bruckheimer has recently announced the following regarding the film. Jerry says they are now working on the script for the sequel , meaning it will be a late 2017 movie release. There is a team of new writers for the movie.

National Treasure 3 Leaked Plotline?

National Treasure 3 Spoiler? I’ve been told by a few people the rough draft is done, and it’s taking a whole new approach. Apparently The President and Ben Gates get wrapped up in a conspiracy that proves the founding fathers were hiding more than just a secret about the USA. Ben may discover the truth about Aliens, Roswell and other details only few people know. The Book of Secrets is brought up much more in this film. Sounds good to me, I like the alien angle this time around and NT3 could use a new dynamic to the plot.

National Treasure 3 Release Date

Probably summer 2017 or early 2018.

Who’s In It?

Nicolas Cage…Ben Gates

Jon Voigt… Patrick Gates

What’s Good About It?

The first two were exactly what I expected, and while they weren’t amazing by any means, they were solid films for the Christmas season. I don’t see any reason for the third to dip in quality. Plus, Diane Kruger is hot. So bonus.

What’s Bad About It?

The National Treasure franchise took a turn for the worse last time around. Cage looked uninterested, and the story turned more into an Indiana Jones mockery than a fresh take on an interesting movie.

Our Clever Prediction

National Treasure movies seem to hit the 80 million dollar mark no matter what, so depending on their budget it could be hit or miss. People are losing faith in Cage, his last few movies have been terrible and he isn’t as big of a draw any longer.