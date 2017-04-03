Friday the 13th (2017) – Jason’s Back

Looks like our Friday The 13th 2017 rumors, for the new movie, are true. We have been covering the rumors for the new movie for a couple years, and thanks to our awesome insiders, they have been proven correct. It was finally announced that a new Friday The 13th movie will be released in 2017…building off the last abomination in 2009. Still, we like the Friday The 13th series, we would welcome another movie… unless it’s as bad as the last one. There is major confusion on the status of the franchise, where its at etc and why it hasn’t happened yet. It is now confirmed that , Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes production company, are back for the next Friday The 13th.

The next installment of Friday The 13th is still in the writing stages, but rumors are abundant of the plot, with some of them being confirmed. Rumor has it, the next Friday The 13th movie in 2015 will be a reboot… but around the idea of Found Footage. Really? Yes. It was just confirmed that David Bruckner, who totally nailed it with V/H/S, is directing Friday the 13th, and he is employing the ‘found footage’ angle to the movie.

They want to tell the story, yet again, showing more detailed information of what happened to Jason to get him in such a bad mood.

Although this is still in the early writing stages, the story being but forward.. suggests the movie gets into more detail on the early days of Crystal Lake. But is it a young Jason, or old Jason we are introduced to? This is still up in the air. We don’t really know much about Jason, his mom and the background at Crystal Lake, and here is the time to tell the story. This is exciting, we can only hope they use the plot that someone sent to us below, which totally clears up everything about Jason, his mother and just what exactly happened at ‘Camp Blood’ to set off the Voorhees family.

What we are hearing…

Friday the 13th: 2017

Note : This is the rough script idea we were sent by a source, it isn’t confirmed yet, but it kicks ass if it is true.

A prequel that showed Jason’s mother being raped and beaten by her satanic husband. Jason’s mother was pregnant when the possessed fetus starts communicating with her, commanding her to kill her husband. He beat her badly which caused Jason to be malformed, which makes sense. Jason looks really fucked up when he leaps from the lake in the first film, his beatings in the womb may explain this story line. Mrs. Pamela Voorhees ends up giving birth to Jason near Crystal Lake. Voorhees is working at a nearby diner when a camp counselor hires her as a camp cook and convinces her and Jason to move onto the camp grounds.

Jason gets picked on by the other children, he’s an outcast and a deformed one, making him an easy target. It all ends (or should I say begins) when one day the evil little bastards send him into the lake, telling him a girl wants to kiss him and he drowns. How he drowns is still a mystery, we believe he is pushed in the lake by the shitty kids, and they all watch him drown… thinking he’ll be ok.

Cool right? This plot makes way more sense than if they combine the found footage with the suggested plot.

Friday the 13th 2017 Release Date

the new Friday The new Friday the 13th movie is coming May 13, 2017… yes that is a Friday.

Who’s In It?

Derek Mears has been confirmed as Jason, if it is a continuation of the series with an ‘older’ Vorhees running around with a hockey mask.

The Good

The rumor of a back-story here is positive. We really have no idea of Jason’s real background, why his mother was the way she was…. where her evil came from. That being said, people want to see Jason, not sure if there is enough here to warrant a movie about the Vorhees past. The thought of a new take on the series is exciting.

The Bad

The 2009 FT13 was terrible, they blew it… if they really go with a Found Footage angle for the 2017 release, I’ll be eager to see it.

Our Prediction

A new Friday The 13th will still rake in the cash, and have enough little hotties running around to make us check it out.