Zombieland 2 (2016) – A sequel to Zombieland is happening

Zombieland 2 has continued to be teased for 2016 and a couple new cool additions to the film are going to be added. Possibly 3D, and possibly in NYC this time around. I’m just not sure where to start, or stop reporting news on the Zombieland sequel, as the delays and ‘scoops’ have been going on since 2011. The film has been promised for 4 years now, but Sony keeps ditching the idea once it starts rolling. So if you are wondering why Harrelson and the original crew aren’t interested in the sequel, look no further than the awful mismanagement Sony has offered up for Zombieland 2.

Well, lets get this out of the way… Zombieland 2 is hoping to be a 2016 movie release now. Conflicts with scheduling and the director have put this off for another two years.. sorry folks. However, this is good news for us who wanted a Zombieland sequel, I guess it will be worth the wait?

Apparently, Woody Harrelson’s character Tallahassee is going to have a love interest this time around. That’s probably going to creep a few people out, since the only remaining girl that was available in the last film was only 12. In Zombieland 2, ‘Columbus’ is still with Wichita but we aren’t too sure what is going on with ‘Little Rock’ yet. Remember how weird the ending of Zombieland was, because of the chick situation? Looks like that will finally be solved.

So enough of the gossip, what do we know? Sony Pictures has recruited Dave Callaham to write the script for Zombieland 2 and bring back Ruben Fleischer, to direct the sequel. This was announced in October 2014, and Sony is still running with this duo to bring the new movie forward.

It remains to be seen if any of the original cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, or Bill Murray will reprise their roles. Eisenberg and Harrelson previously expressed interest in a sequel, but that was back in 2009.

Writer Rhett Reese was recently quoted as saying the movie is still going forward, just a little delayed :

Don’t believe all the articles. We will be returning to Zombieland.

Reese also admitted he and Paul Wernick are still working on the script, along with Callaham so have no fear Zombieland fans, the sequel is indeed coming.

Zombieland 2 in 3D

Yes! That’s the biggest news yet! Zombieland 2 will be in 3D, which makes us excited.

Zombieland 2 Trailer

Not for another year folks.

Zombieland 2 Release Date

Sometime in 2016, possibly 2017. There are a lot of rumors that Zombieland 2 has been been cancelled, but not so. Sony is 100% working on the sequel right now.

Who’s in Zombieland 2?

Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg are expected to return, but nothing has been signed at this point.

Our Clever Prediction

The 3D novelty of Zombieland 2 should make it a financial success in 2015..or we hope.